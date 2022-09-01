BRCC signs agreement allowing nursing students to earn BSN, MSN

The following information was provided by Baton Rouge Community College.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, officials from Baton Rouge Community College and Grand Canyon University (GCU) signed an agreement between the BRCC Nursing and Allied Health Division and the GCU College of Nursing and Health Care Professionals. The agreement will allow students enrolled in BRCC’s Registered Nursing program to concurrently complete online coursework toward earning a Baccalaureate of Science in Nursing (BSN) or a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) at GCU.

Grand Canyon University (GCU) Sr. University Development Manager Jason Anthony (l) and Baton Rouge Community College Chancellor (BRCC) Dr. Willie E. Smith shake hands after signing a partnership agreement between the two institutions. (Baton Rouge Community College)

Grand Canyon University is Arizona’s premier, private Christian university committed to delivering affordable, transformative higher education. GCU’s nine colleges offer 299 academic programs, including more than 250 online academic programs1, for traditional students and working professionals.

The agreement offers an option for BRCC students to begin taking their required remaining classes through concurrent enrollment. This allows them to complete online classes with Grand Canyon University, while completing their ASN studies with BRCC. The 2+2 online program, which it is commonly referred as, is designed for RNs to continue practicing in the medical field while pursuing their BSN degree.

The agreement between the two institutions also provides a pathway for BRCC students who completed their first two years of study and graduated with their Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree to seamlessly transfer credit hours to GCU for completion of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) or commit to the Master of Science in Nursing degree program.

Officials from Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) and Grand Canyon University (GCU) signed an agreement Thursday, Sept. 1 to allow students enrolled in BRCC’s Registered Nursing program to concurrently complete online coursework toward earning a Baccalaureate of Science in Nursing (BSN) or a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) at GCU. Participating in the signing, (l to r), GCU Development Counselor (Concurrent Enrollment Specialist) Monique Smith, GCU Sr. University Development Manager Jason Anthony, BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith, BRCC Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Sarah Barlow, and BRCC Dean of Nursing and Allied Health Dr. Michelle Dennis. (Baton Rouge Community College)

“This is an excellent opportunity for our nursing graduates who want to continue their education and obtain a BSN or MSN,” said BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith. “I am proud to sign this agreement with Grand Canyon University to provide another pathway for our nursing students who want to build upon the academic foundation provided by Baton Rouge Community College and position themselves for future positions in the healthcare field.”

Currently, there is a strong demand for registered nurses with a BSN or MSN to fill critical leadership roles in the healthcare industry throughout the state of Louisiana. The agreement will create a pathway for BRCC registered nurses who would like to pursue this option and gain further experience and knowledge, as they will be well-positioned for career progression into management and leadership positions in hospital and healthcare settings.

The College of Nursing and Health Care Professions at Grand Canyon University offers online and on-campus nursing and health care degree programs at all levels. Both traditional students and working professionals gain the skills necessary to improve patient outcomes and health care delivery, whether they’re entering the field or deepening their knowledge for career advancement. Students graduate as well-prepared industry leaders who make a difference by providing ethical, compassionate and quality care. Hands-on practice, a rigorous values-based curriculum, applicable content, dynamic learning environment and resources to support students throughout their journey define GCU’s outstanding health care education. Visit gcu.edu/CONHCP.

Individuals interested in the RN to BSN or RN to MSN programs can visit mybrcc.edu or gcu.edu for more information.

