Fired EBRSO employee arrested for domestic abuse

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office says a dispatcher was arrested Sunday, July 17, for alleged domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, and aggravated assault o
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office says a former employee was arrested Sunday, July 17, for alleged domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, and aggravated assault of her boyfriend.

According to EBRSO, Bria Hunt, 25, worked as a dispatcher for around 3 months and had not yet attended the training academy.

Hunt was fired Sunday, July 17, according to officials.

Arrest records show deputies responded to a call about a disturbance at a residence.

Once they arrived, a male victim told deputies that he and Hunt lived together. The pair reportedly got into an argument about Hunt leaving the home.

Hunt reportedly began packing her belongings to leave the house with their child.

While Hunt’s boyfriend tried to reach for the child, Hunt reportedly kicked him in the leg, according to an arrest report.

Hunt’s boyfriend told deputies he locked himself in the bedroom.

Hunt reportedly tried to use a knife to unlock the door while holding the child.

While attempting to get the knife away from Hunt, arrest records show the victim was bitten on the shoulder.

After taking the knife, the man says Hunt left the house but returned twice to retrieve her purse and keys.

Arrest records state the victim had video of the incident.

Hunt was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

