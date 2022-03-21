Ask the Expert
Elderly woman carjacked, dragged to death in Mid City New Orleans

Police block off a portion of Bienville Street near N. Cortez Street after a woman was...
Police block off a portion of Bienville Street near N. Cortez Street after a woman was carjacked and dragged to death on March 21, according to NOPD.(WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An elderly woman was killed Monday afternoon in Mid City, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident happened at the intersection of Bienville and N. Cortez Streets in broad daylight.

In a press conference near the scene, police chief Shaun Ferguson says the woman was carjacked by four individuals and dragged “quite some time.” Ferguson says she was dislodged from the car and her arm was severed from her body. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for the victim’s gray Nissan Kicks SUV.

Ferguson referenced the recent shootings of a 13-year-old and a Bourbon Street bartender, saying the city of New Orleans should not accept such violence as “the norm.”

The killing is the city’s 61st homicide since Jan. 1, according to statistics compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police or Crime Stoppers.

