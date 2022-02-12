No. 14 LSU opens the 2022 season with pair of wins in the Tiger Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU (2-0) opened up the 2022 season with two a pair of wins defeating South Alabama (1-1) 3-0 and Illinois (1-1) 4-2 on day one of the Tiger Classic on Friday, Feb. 11 in Tiger Park.

Senior pitcher Shelbi Sunseri and junior pitcher Ali Kilponen combined to pitch 14 innings, allowing eight hits, two runs, and nine strikeouts for a total of 151 total pitches in the first two games of the season.

Offensively in the first two games, the Tigers hit .191 collecting just nine hits in 47 plate appearances, however, two of those hits were 2-run home runs. The other seven hits were singles and LSU struck out a combined seven times.

In the first game, Sunseri (1-0) got the win in the circle and went the full seven innings, allowing just two hits, with one walk, and five strikeouts. Allie Hughen (0-1) took the loss for South Alabama and only pitched 1.1 innings, allowing two hits, and three runs, she also walked four.

LSU got things going in the bottom of the first inning as Sunseri drew a two-out walk and then the junior Georgia Clark blasted a two-run home run, her first, over the left-centerfield wall to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, LSU would add another run as Danieca Coffey would get an infield single to shortstop, followed by walks to Morgan Cummins and Savannah Stewart. A walk to Ciara Briggs would bring in the third run of the game for the Tigers to make it 3-0 with the bases loaded. All-American Taylor Pleasants would look to add on, but Jenna Hardy would get Pleasants to fly out to center field and then Stewart would be out at third on a fielder’s choice.

In the top of the third inning, the Jaguars would try and answer as Mackenzie Brasher would single to shortstop and Caroline Nichols would single to third to get runners on the corners. However, Victoria Ortiz would strike out and Cummins threw out Nichols trying to steal second, ending the inning.

Hardy, would keep LSU off the board as she came into pitch for Hughen in the bottom of the second. Hardy, pitched 4.2 innings, allowing three hits, and striking out two.

Kilponen (1-0) would get the start in the circle for LSU and she would also go the distance for the Tigers pitching seven innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs and struck out four.

Lauren Wiles (0-1) got the loss for Illinois, as she went six innings, allowing four hits, and four runs. She also struck out five and walked one.

The Tigers struck first in the bottom of the third inning as freshman Presleigh Pilon got on base on an error by the Illinois right fielder. Cait Calland would advance Pilon on a groundout to the pitcher.

Briggs advanced Pilon to third on a single up the middle and advanced to second on the throw allowing Pilon to score to make it 1-0. Then the senior Sunseri would continue her impressive opening day as she launched a two-run home run to left field to make it 3-0 LSU.

The Fighting Illini would get on the board in the top of the fourth inning, with two outs Bella Loya would single up the middle and then Kailee Powell would double to left field to put runners on second and third.

Kelly Ryono would get the first run for Illinois on an RBI single scoring Loya to make it 3-1, Powell would be thrown out at third to end the inning.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Fighting Illini would add another run, as Avery Steiner singled to left field, she would then advance to second on a passed ball. Steiner would get to third on a bunt by Stevie Meade.

Delaney Rummel would hit an RBI single to center field scoring Steiner to make it 3-2. However, the Tigers would get out of the jam as Kilponen got a much-needed 4-6-3 double-play ball.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, LSU would get a run back. Clark got things started off with a single to left field and then KK Madrey would come in to pinch run for Clark. Madrey with good baserunning was able to advance to second on a wild pitch and then to third on a ground out by Coffey. Madrey would score on the second wild pitch of the inning to make it 4-2.

LSU will play two more on Saturday, Feb. 12 with the first game scheduled for 3 p.m. against South Alabama and Central Arkansas scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

