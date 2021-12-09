Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

School worker accused of forcing 4th grader to eat food out of garbage can

By Jim Nelson and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A school employee from Lorain, Ohio, has been accused of forcing a student to eat food out of a garbage can, sparking a federal civil rights lawsuit against the district, WOIO reports.

The complaint was filed by Cleveland attorney Jared Klebanow in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on Wednesday. It was submitted on behalf of Latasha Williams, the mother of a Palm Elementary fourth-grader.

According to Williams, her daughter did not like the waffles she was eating in the cafeteria, so she threw them away. But a short time later, an employee working in the lunchroom told her to grab a paper towel before pulling the waffles out of the garbage can. Then, she allegedly made the student eat them in front of her classmates.

Williams said her daughter told her about the alleged incident last month.

“It’s humiliating, it’s disgraceful and it’s unacceptable,” Klebanow said. “Every citizen, including children, has the right to bodily integrity... the child victim had her constitutional rights violated by this educator. This is an educator hired to protect our children, not to degrade them and humiliate them.”

Before an unrelated Board of Education work session on Wednesday, WOIO spoke with district officials.

Superintendent and CEO Jeff Graham acknowledged the serious nature of the situation but declined to comment at length.

“We’re in the middle of an investigation, and unfortunately, because of that, we can’t comment right now,” he said.

Mark Ballard, the Board of Education president, admitted he and the board members had just become aware of the lawsuit.

“The allegations are extremely disturbing,” he said.

Williams says her daughter became physically ill after consuming the food. She added that she lost her job because of missed work due to caring for her.

“It literally flipped my whole family upside down,” she said. “She has changed at home. She doesn’t act the same. She doesn’t even want to go to school.”

The lawsuit seeks an admission of wrongdoing, a collaborative effort to prevent such incidents in the future and an undetermined amount of money.

The Lorain City School District released the following statement:

Lorain City Schools is investigating allegations that staff forced a student to eat food that was retrieved from a cafeteria garbage can at one of our elementary schools. District authorities responded in accordance with board policy and past practice by placing any staff member who could potentially be involved in incidents of this serious nature on immediate paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Graham says the investigation should be complete in a matter of days, and the district will be able to comment further at that time.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

FEMA will be granting Louisiana $3.6 million for hurricane preparedness here in Louisiana.
FEMA offering rebuilding advice at Home Depot in Denham Springs until Dec. 11
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 9
Scattered showers today, a few strong storms possible Saturday
The complaint was filed hours after the committee chairman declared he had “no choice” but to...
Meadows sues House Jan. 6 committee to block subpoena
The country is seeing surges in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including record high...
Expert: US will 'light up' with more COVID cases