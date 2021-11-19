Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General returns

The following information is from the Baton Rouge General.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting November 20, Baton Rouge General (BRG) invites the community to visit Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General presented by Entergy, a light display on BRG’s campus at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue.

The large greenspace in front of the hospital is transformed into a twinkling, singing and musically synchronized lights display for the community to enjoy through December 31. This year, BRG is introducing a new family-friendly, ticketed event called “Snow & Glow” on December 2 and December 16, featuring strolling holiday characters, glow-in-the-dark performers, real snow, pictures with Santa, music, and more.

“Snow & Glow” is a ticketed event, and pre-sale tickets are required for admission. The cost is $5 per adult, with admission for the rest of the family free after that. Tickets are limited.

“Celebrating the Christmas season with our Holiday Lights display gives a much-needed boost to our entire community, especially our patients and our team members, during this challenging year,” said BRG CEO Edgardo Tenreiro. “Driving by or strolling through, it’s our way to spread a little holiday cheer.”

There are two ways to experience Holiday Lights:

1. Nightly (free)

Nov. 20-Dec. 31, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Holiday Lights is open nightly to the public featuring:

24-foot walk-through holiday lights tunnel (new for 2021)

Giant walk-through Christmas ornament

Giant walk-through Christmas present

40-foot mega tree and two 25-foot trees synchronized to music

Eight singing trees

Hundreds of thousands of lights, including candy canes, snowmen and gingerbread people

9-foot Cajun alligator light display

2. Snow & Glow ($5 per adult)

Dec. 2 and Dec. 16, 6-8 p.m.

BRG’s new ticketed event will include a host of family-friendly activities, in addition to the synchronized light display:

Strolling holiday characters

Glow-in-the-dark performers

Five tons of real snow

Music

Photos with Santa

Local food trucks with food for purchase

For more details or to purchase tickets for a Snow & Glow event, visit BRgeneral.org/holidaylights. Follow @brglights on Facebook and Instagram.

