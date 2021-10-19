Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU WR Koy Moore enters transfer portal

Koy Moore during the first half of a game between LSU and South Carolina at Tiger Stadium in...
Koy Moore during the first half of a game between LSU and South Carolina at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.(Photo by: Andrew Wevers / LSU Athletics)(ANDREW WEVERS | Andrew Wevers)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Koy Moore has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports Billy Embody, he becomes the first Tiger to enter the portal after the announcement that LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will not be returning after this season.

The former Archbishop Rummel star signed with the Tigers in the 2020 class as a four-star. The sophomore wide receiver caught five passes for 71 yards this season, has has not had a reception since Central Michigan. Moore, caught 22 passes for 177 yards as a freshman.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
Breaking down the details behind the ‘separation agreement’ between LSU and Coach O
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton...
Raising Cane’s Coach O billboard comes down 24 hours after announcement
LSU Head Coach
Ed Orgeron - 10/18/21 (Full Interview)
Vol fans react to chaotic ending of Saturday night’s game
SEC Commission fines University of Tennessee following game day behavior