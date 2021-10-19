REPORT: LSU WR Koy Moore enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Koy Moore has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports Billy Embody, he becomes the first Tiger to enter the portal after the announcement that LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will not be returning after this season.

News: #LSU WR Koy Moore to enter NCAA Transfer Portal, sources confirm to @Geaux247. @samspiegs had it first.



LSU saw its freshmen WRs emerge and Moore hasn't had a reception since Central Michigan.https://t.co/aCMqZGpoRa pic.twitter.com/7pv11JoNHY — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) October 18, 2021

The former Archbishop Rummel star signed with the Tigers in the 2020 class as a four-star. The sophomore wide receiver caught five passes for 71 yards this season, has has not had a reception since Central Michigan. Moore, caught 22 passes for 177 yards as a freshman.

