LSU Police searching for theft suspects

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is currently searching for two suspects in connection to the theft of a motor vehicle.

According to the report the theft happened on Saturday, October 2.

The LSU police department is searching for two theft suspects.(WAFB)

The incident happened on LSU’s campus.

If you have any information on the suspects please contact LSU Police at 225-578-3231. Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

