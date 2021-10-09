LPSO investigating double shooting in connection to multiple parish crime spree
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of shooting several people across multiple parishes Saturday, Oct. 9.
According to LPSO, Matthew Mire, 31, is considered to be armed and dangerous.
A spokesperson with the department has confirmed, on Saturday, just after midnight, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a mobile home park located in the 17,000 stretch of Hwy 444 in Livingston.
Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Deputies located two victims - a male & a female - with gunshot wounds. The male was struck in the arm. The female suffered injuries to her arm & leg. They were both transported for treatment. They are both expected to recover. The pair tells detectives that they heard a noise outside of their home. They then witnessed someone barging in through their front door & firing shots.’
According to Ard and the LPSO’s investigation, Matthew Mire has been named a person of interest in this case. It’s believed Mire also stole a vehicle in Livingston to flee the scene.
The vehicle is being described as a blue 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.
Sheriff Ard says, ‘As our investigation continues, we are working with our local law enforcement partners to learn more. We do not believe this to be a random shooting. It’s believed Mire was familiar with the victims.’
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
