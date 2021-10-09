Ask the Expert
LPSO investigating double shooting in connection to multiple parish crime spree

Three people were injured in a shooting on N Foster Drive Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Three people were injured in a shooting on N Foster Drive Tuesday, Oct. 8.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of shooting several people across multiple parishes Saturday, Oct. 9.

According to LPSO, Matthew Mire, 31, is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Matthew Mire
Matthew Mire(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

A spokesperson with the department has confirmed, on Saturday, just after midnight, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a mobile home park located in the 17,000 stretch of Hwy 444 in Livingston.

Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Deputies located two victims - a male & a female - with gunshot wounds. The male was struck in the arm. The female suffered injuries to her arm & leg. They were both transported for treatment. They are both expected to recover. The pair tells detectives that they heard a noise outside of their home. They then witnessed someone barging in through their front door & firing shots.’

According to Ard and the LPSO’s investigation, Matthew Mire has been named a person of interest in this case. It’s believed Mire also stole a vehicle in Livingston to flee the scene.

The vehicle is being described as a blue 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.

Sheriff Ard says, ‘As our investigation continues, we are working with our local law enforcement partners to learn more. We do not believe this to be a random shooting. It’s believed Mire was familiar with the victims.’

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

