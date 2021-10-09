Law enforcement officer injured in Ascension Parish shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A law enforcement officer was injured in a shooting in Ascension Parish on Saturday, Oct. 9, according to an official with knowledge of the incident.

The shooting reportedly happened on Dutton Road, which is just off Airline Highway, in Prairieville around 6 p.m.

The victim’s name has not been released and the condition is unknown.

It is not yet known if this shooting is related to an earlier one in the same area that left one person dead and another injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.