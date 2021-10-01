Judge sets bond amount for mother of Nevaeh Allen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lanaya Cardwell, the woman accused in the death of her two-year-old daughter, appeared in court for a hearing Friday morning.

However, the hearing, which was set to review her bond amount and other issues related to her case, was postponed until Monday, October 4, to give her court-appointed attorney more time to review the case.

Cardwell’s bond is currently set at $300,000. That amount could be changed, or bond denied altogether, during next week’s hearing. She remains incarcerated and appeared in court in handcuffs Friday.

Cardwell’s boyfriend, Phillip Gardner, is accused of disposing of the girl’s body. Both are charged with second-degree murder. He also remains incarcerated.

The body of Nevaeh Allen was discovered in a wooded area of Mississippi last weekend.

A forensic pathologist stated that while the little girl had severe trauma causing brain swelling, it cannot be ruled out that Neveah was still alive at the time that Gardner allegedly placed her in a suitcase and transported her from the Baton Rouge apartment where she lived.

Judge Christopher Dassau is presiding over the case.

