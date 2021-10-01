Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Judge sets bond amount for mother of Nevaeh Allen

Lanaya Cardwell
Lanaya Cardwell(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lanaya Cardwell, the woman accused in the death of her two-year-old daughter, appeared in court for a hearing Friday morning.

However, the hearing, which was set to review her bond amount and other issues related to her case, was postponed until Monday, October 4, to give her court-appointed attorney more time to review the case.

Cardwell’s bond is currently set at $300,000. That amount could be changed, or bond denied altogether, during next week’s hearing. She remains incarcerated and appeared in court in handcuffs Friday.

Cardwell’s boyfriend, Phillip Gardner, is accused of disposing of the girl’s body. Both are charged with second-degree murder. He also remains incarcerated.

The body of Nevaeh Allen was discovered in a wooded area of Mississippi last weekend.

A forensic pathologist stated that while the little girl had severe trauma causing brain swelling, it cannot be ruled out that Neveah was still alive at the time that Gardner allegedly placed her in a suitcase and transported her from the Baton Rouge apartment where she lived.

Judge Christopher Dassau is presiding over the case.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested

Latest News

Shot For 100 Campaign expands to anyone in Louisiana who gets COVID vaccine
A community fridge located at 1600 Government Street is helping to fight hunger in the Capital...
A ‘community fridge’ in Baton Rouge helps fight hunger
Baton Rouge Community Fridge helps fight hunger
Baton Rouge Community Fridge helps fight hunger
Live After 5 fall schedule.
Live After 5, ceremony for Rhorer Plaza happening Oct. 1