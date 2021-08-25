Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Freshman football player at Baker High School dies

WAFB file photo Baker High School in Baker, La.
WAFB file photo Baker High School in Baker, La.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A ninth-grade football player at Baker High School has died, the superintendent of Baker School District tells WAFB.

Superintendent Dr. De`Ette Perry said the student died Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Dr. Perry did not identify the student nor provide the cause of death.

RELATED: Infant dies of COVID-19 in Louisiana, LDH reports

“We are saddened by the loss of this student and we extend condolences to the family,” Dr. Perry said.

The superintendent told WAFB the rest of the Baker High School football team is quarantining.

The team’s upcoming jamboree, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26 against White Castle, has been canceled.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

Latest News

Baker High School, Baker, Louisiana
Baker High School jamboree canceled due to COVID
Several teams across south Louisiana participated in scrimmages to get their final tune-ups...
More high school teams participate in scrimmages
Liberty Magnet and E.D. White faced each other in a scrimmage on Friday, August 20, 2021.
Several teams participate in scrimmages, while one team plays first game
High School Football
FLASHBACK FRIDAY: 1996 Sportsline Friday Nite - Part 2