Freshman football player at Baker High School dies

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A ninth-grade football player at Baker High School has died, the superintendent of Baker School District tells WAFB.

Superintendent Dr. De`Ette Perry said the student died Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Dr. Perry did not identify the student nor provide the cause of death.

RELATED: Infant dies of COVID-19 in Louisiana, LDH reports

“We are saddened by the loss of this student and we extend condolences to the family,” Dr. Perry said.

The superintendent told WAFB the rest of the Baker High School football team is quarantining.

The team’s upcoming jamboree, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26 against White Castle, has been canceled.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.