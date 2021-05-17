Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to ongoing flood/severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana

“Water rescues and other emergency actions have been necessary this afternoon as heavy rainfall fell across Southwest Louisiana,” said Edwards. “The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) stands ready to support our local partners with any emergency resources needed beyond their capabilities. We are only a few weeks away from the start of hurricane season, but this threat is the latest in a string of recent weather threats that remind us of the importance of preparedness and staying informed. And as the weather threat continues this week, I implore Louisianans to monitor their local weather forecasts and follow all instructions from local leaders. Go to GetAGamePlan.org to help finalize your emergency plans. Those plans should start with getting a COVID-19 vaccination for you and your family in case evacuations and shelter operations become necessary. Monitor your local media, the National Weather Service office for your region and download the free ALERT FM App to stay weather aware.”