Promoting nutrition, physical activity and more during Mental Health Month

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of us are continuing to try and make time for our mental health around the world and in our capital region.
Since it’s Mental Health Month, there’s a local organization that has a strategy that may help you.
The Maxine Firm is a nutrition, public health and wellness firm. They have a network of healthcare professionals working to prevent chronic disease in urban and rural communities.
They have ways to ease the stress through primary care, physical exercise and nutrition.
Tyrus Thomas, Former NBA Player and Founder of the Orange Cloud Network has more on nutrition in a Conscious Cooking Chat and Chew happening on June 4. Learn more @orangecloudnetwork.
