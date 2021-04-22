Gov. Edwards continues to urge La. residents to get COVID vaccine

COVID vaccinations slow down across Louisiana
By Nick Gremillion | April 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 4:16 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards continued his plea to Louisiana residents for them to vaccinated against the coronavirus at a news conference Thursday, April 22.

The governor’s address came six days before his current executive order for Phase 3 and the statewide mask mandate is set to expire on Wednesday, April 28. He said he will make an announcement about whether or not the state will remain in Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 27.

Gov. Edwards discussed hesitancy amongst Louisiana residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. He also addressed remarkably low turnout at a federally funded mass vaccination site in Baton Rouge capable of giving out 3,000 doses of the vaccine per day.

Low turnout at mass vaccination site

As of Thursday, April 22, 1.15 million Louisiana residents had completed a vaccine series, meaning they received either both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The number of patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus has remained below 500 patients statewide since March 11. The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients requiring a mechanical ventilator has remained below 100 patients statewide since Feb. 25.

