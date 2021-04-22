Gov. Edwards continues to urge La. residents to get COVID vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards continued his plea to Louisiana residents for them to vaccinated against the coronavirus at a news conference Thursday, April 22.
The governor’s address came six days before his current executive order for Phase 3 and the statewide mask mandate is set to expire on Wednesday, April 28. He said he will make an announcement about whether or not the state will remain in Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 27.
Gov. Edwards discussed hesitancy amongst Louisiana residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. He also addressed remarkably low turnout at a federally funded mass vaccination site in Baton Rouge capable of giving out 3,000 doses of the vaccine per day.
As of Thursday, April 22, 1.15 million Louisiana residents had completed a vaccine series, meaning they received either both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The number of patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus has remained below 500 patients statewide since March 11. The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients requiring a mechanical ventilator has remained below 100 patients statewide since Feb. 25.
