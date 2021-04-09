Woman airlifted to hospital after being struck by gunfire while inside vehicle

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Plaquemine Police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman in critical condition after a bullet struck the vehicle she was sitting in.
According to Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne, the woman and her boyfriend came into the police station after the shooting. The boyfriend told police that the back window of the vehicle was shot out while driving around Plaquemine Street and Rich Street.
AirMed landed outside of the courthouse to transport the woman to a local hospital for care, she is expected to survive.
Chief Payne says one suspect is in custody and searching for two other suspects involved in the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation.
