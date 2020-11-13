FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record breaking 2020 hurricane season continues

A look at totals comparing 2020 with the record setting 2005 and an average hurricane season shows that 2020 has almost three times the amount of named storms, twice the amount of hurricanes, and almost two times the major hurricanes compared to average. But comparing 2020 to 2005 shows that while 2020 has had the most named storms on record, 2005 still holds the record for hurricanes and major hurricanes.