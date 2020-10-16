Say hello to the largest zipline course in south Louisiana

ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park, a new zipline park and obstacle course in East Feliciana, held its grand opening on Friday, Oct. 16.
The park is the first of its kind in the Baton Rouge area and the largest zipline course in south Louisiana.
Guests climb into the treetops and zip between towers connected by a state of the art zipline course and guided by trainers.
There is a high and low element course for different experience levels. The high element course takes about two hours to complete. The low element course can be finished in roughly half of that time.
The course features eight different ziplines, including one that’s over 800 feet in length, bridge crossings, climbing towers, and a river landing.
Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park will be available by appointment only for adults and kids. For more information on the course and to book, click here or call 225-286-2929.
