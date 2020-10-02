Sheriff: 2 bodies found in Albany; one believed to be missing woman

“They told us they received a call from a distressed male,” said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. "During this call, the male confesses to a crime. He claims to have murdered an acquaintance. He then details a possible crime scene - his home. His home ends up being located in Livingston Parish (30,000 block of Skinner Lane in Albany). We - along with TPSO - responded to Skinner Lane today. The male was deceased of what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.'