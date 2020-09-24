Suitcase collecting dust? 2020 might be a rough year but shouldn’t prevent you from traveling

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Is your suitcase collecting dust? Your travel plans may have fallen flat in 2020, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still take a trip.
Sara Rathner, a travel expert from the financial website NerdWallet, says people may have some room in their budget to travel since bigger vacation plans were cancelled. So, if you’re itching to get out of the house and you haven’t looked at flights recently, the travel expert shares some tips that may encourage you.
First, forget about the idea of booking a flight 6 months out. Rathner says ticket prices are based on supply and demand. And with a low demand right now you can score a better deal closer to take off.
“If demand remains low, that’s when you see ticket prices go down because airlines are trying to entice people to book travel,” Rathner says.
This isn’t a fixed rule, but it shows how different airline travel is right now. Flexibility was usually a more expensive feature on your ticket. Now, it’s commonplace.
“Airlines are building more flexibility into their rules every day,” Rathner says.
If you or someone in your family becomes sick, chances are, you’ll get your money back. Rathner says this is a real win for you and your pocketbook.
“This makes it possible to confidently book travel. And know that if your plans have to change, you’re not going to be punished for it,” she says.
International travel plans might be a challenge right now, but local travel advisor Amy Lytle says people are mostly looking to just get outdoors and see something new.
“Probably our hot spot right now, believe it or not, and it probably won’t be for much longer because it’s about to be winter is the national parks like Yellowstone and Mount Rushmore,” Lyle says, who owns the House of Travel travel agency.
And airfare isn’t necessary for a weekend getaway if you aren’t comfortable. There are affordable options closer to home, too.
“Also, people [are] driving up to the Smokey Mountains, the Ozarks Mountains. Mostly picking out the specific accommodations tailored to your budget and then using your vehicle, so you don’t have to rent a car,” Lytle says.
Even staycation ideas are popular.
Check out some one tank trips, by clicking here, to get 15 getaway ideas that involve just one tank of gas.
These experts say a quick trip out of the home can help reset your mental health.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.