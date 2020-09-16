Tips on checking price differences when shopping online

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Price gouging is not unusual during times of crisis, like the pandemic and natural disasters, but it is still illegal. On huge marketplace websites, it’s hard to know if you’re actually getting a fair deal or not sometimes.
Consumer watchdog group Public Citizen claims they’ve seen price gouging on Amazon in the last six months.
While Amazon is pretty quick to catch activity like this, it’s still good to know how to find the right price for your necessities online.
First, read the item details of the product you’re interested in. Know the product’s size and quantity compared to the price.
Don’t be afraid to compare that price to similar product’s on other sites.
Based on that and a little math, it’s safe to say you’re getting a fair or equivalent deal here on Amazon and Target.
Another option is using price tracker websites like Camelcamelcamel.com. You can paste the link of an Amazon product you like and see how much the price has changed over time.
When we search the link of this 50 pack of disposable masks, for example, the price tracker shows the pack went for $40 a month ago. However, the price has since dropped down to $24.99 and fluctuated a few bucks over the last couple of weeks.
Now, you can buy the pack for $27.99 on Amazon.
This isn’t to say that the company was price gouging, but using a price tracker gives you a good look at when you might score the best deal on the item.
If you do think a vendor or company is price gouging, then report it. File a complaint with the company’s state Attorney General.
For Louisiana companies, you can fill out a consumer dispute form with Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office.
You can even call in consumer tips and scams for natural disasters right now by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721.
