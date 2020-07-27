Senate to announce $1 trillion stimulus package; here’s what may be in the bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Senate is expected to announce its plans for another stimulus bill Monday, July 27.
The Republican-led Senate is calling its $1 trillion bill the CARES 2 Act. This comes several weeks after the Democratic-led House of Representatives passed its $3 trillion stimulus plan called the HEROES Act.
For weeks, the HEROES Act has been the only official plan for more help during this pandemic. However, after Monday, the federal funding conversations continue.
So what are Republicans saying will come out of their CARES 2 Act?
One of the biggest takeaways is another stimulus check of up to $1,200 for eligible Americans. It’s unclear at this time who is eligible to receive that one-time check.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says another plan that may come from the proposed CARES 2 Act is more money to help schools reopen, as well as funding to expand COVID-19 testing.
You may even be able to expect more help for small businesses, as Mnuchin has mentioned tax credits to rehire people and a sequel to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Even after Monday, nothing is set in stone just yet.
Now that both the Senate and House have proposed plans, they must discuss how to seal the deal with a final plan. This could take several days to resolve, but ideally, this will be done before the Senate takes another recess Aug. 7.
