’We would’ve won the national championship’ - LSU great Harvey Williams wishes Arnsparger had coached 1987 team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Somewhere sandwiched between the 1958 and 2003 LSU national championship teams lies one of the greatest teams in Tiger football history.
The 1987 LSU Tigers posted a record of 10-1-1 overall and finished No. 5 in national rankings following a 30-13 rout of No. 8 South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. That LSU team was certainly loaded with stars - quarterback Tommy Hodson, wide receiver Wendell Davis, and running back Harvey Williams - just to name a few.
Williams rushed for 1,001 yards that season and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 29 passes for 393 yards and three more scores. The Hempstead, Texas, native was certainly a big back, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing roughly 210 to 215 pounds. Williams, likewise, had a big personality that would shine during touchdown celebrations and media interviews.
During a recent interview, Williams said he loves the man who coached that 1987 team, Mike Archer. Archer was in his first year as the Tigers’ head coach, taking over for the departed Bill Arnsparger, who became the Florida Gators athletic director after just three seasons in Baton Rouge.
However, Williams believes that if Arnsparger had stayed at least one more season, he and his former LSU teammates would have a national championship ring today.
