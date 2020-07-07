LSU receives 3 championship rings after perfect season

Like the 1958 ring, one side features a rendering of Tiger Stadium. "When you design the ring, you want to represent obviously the team that just won, the 2019 team, but you want it to be a history of the whole program as well," Bourgeois says. "You want those guys from the 70s and the 60s to still be proud of what you're doing today. So elements like Tiger Stadium will relate across the board." The stadium is also a nod to the fans who helped drive the 2019 team to glory. "There were 102,000 people that came out to those games to support that," Ponamsky says. "So to have Tiger Stadium on there isn't just because it's a pretty facade. That's the symbol for the people that are in the stadium, that supported these guys every single time they took the field."