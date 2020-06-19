FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry weekend, then skies open up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We stay mainly dry to close out the work week and for the start of the weekend.
Air quality has become a concern due to the lack of rain. Ozone Action Days have been declared for today and Saturday as ozone levels are forecast to reach Code Orange - Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
We could also see an ozone action day extended into Sunday. People with breathing sensitivities should try and limit the time they spend outdoors over the next few days.
Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid 90°s through Father’s Day Sunday. Rain chances will start to tick up on Sunday, but expect a much better chance of rain for the upcoming work week.
Rain will be likely Monday through Thursday of next week. Rainfall amounts will stay manageable ranging between 1-2″ over the next 7 days.
With the elevated chance for rain will come a brief reprieve from the summer heat. Highs for the middle of the work week will top out in the mid to upper 80°s.
Majority of the rainfall will occur during the late morning and afternoon hours each day. Rain chances will trend drier moving into the following weekend as a slug of Saharan dust moves across the Atlantic Ocean into the Gulf Coast region.
This Saharan dust is likely to keep the tropics quiet for at least the next week.
