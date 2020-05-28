It’s a girl! Meet Elizabeth Vowell’s new baby

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new addition to the WAFB familly!
WAFB Anchor Elizabeth Vowell, and her husband Chris, have welcomed their first baby into the world.
Zenobia “Nobie” Claire was born at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday at a Baton Rouge hospital.
“We are immensely blessed by the arrival of our baby girl, and so thankful to the countless prayers from family, friends, and viewers that have definitely been answered!” Elizabeth said Thursday.
