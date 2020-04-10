Front Yard Bikes ensures kids get meals and continue to learn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - About 80 families and counting are getting their meals through a pair of guys with Front Yard Bikes.
“If you want us to drop the meal at your door, we know our families,” said Dustin Lafont, executive director of Front Yard Bikes
The Three O’Clock Project donates the food and a two-man team from Front Yard Bikes loads them up for delivery.
“We know where they’re located and we’ll make it happen to where you’ll get your food at your house,” Lafont explained.
Front Yard Bikes normally feeds some 40 kids a day when the afterschool program is up and running. School is out but the kids still have to eat. The need for afternoon snacks has doubled. The non-profit has found itself feeding more than just its regulars.
“It has increased every single day. And, even yesterday, we had 150 and that wasn’t enough,” Lafont added.
Either way, Nelson will distribute a load as fast as his two wheels will carry him. The rest of the haul is taken by truck to parts of Baton Rouge that need it most.
“We go based on the requests from the previous time we come,” said Nelson.
Each stop takes just a few seconds. Two knocks and Lafont is out with no interaction to stay in line with rules of distancing.
The bed of a pickup isn’t just filled with nourishment. It’s stuffed with homework. The non-profit doesn’t want the kids to miss a learning beat.
“It warms our hearts to see our kids doing so well and they know that we care about them. They know that we value them immensely,” said Lafont.
The guys from Front Yard Bikes will continue to be there bringing the needy food and making sure the kids stay motivated as long as the stay at home order is in place.
