Inmate escapes from EBR work-release facility

Inmate escapes from EBR work-release facility
. (Source: .)
By WAFB Staff | April 2, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated April 2 at 10:59 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A work-release inmate escaped from custody in East Baton Rouge parish early Thursday morning, officials said.

He escaped from the parish work-release facility near the East Baton Rouge Parish jail by getting through a hole in the fence, said sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Hicks.

The inmate was serving time for a burglary that happened in Pointe Coupee Parish, Hicks said.

Authorities have not yet released the inmate’s name or photograph.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.