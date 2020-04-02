Inmate escapes from EBR work-release facility

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A work-release inmate escaped from custody in East Baton Rouge parish early Thursday morning, officials said.
He escaped from the parish work-release facility near the East Baton Rouge Parish jail by getting through a hole in the fence, said sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Hicks.
The inmate was serving time for a burglary that happened in Pointe Coupee Parish, Hicks said.
Authorities have not yet released the inmate’s name or photograph.
