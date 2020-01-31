LSU AD Scott Woodward speaks at Catholic High about Tigers’ historic season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been roughly three weeks since the LSU Tigers completed the greatest season in program history, finishing 15-0 and whipping the Clemson Tigers in New Orleans for the national title.
Fans will likely want to hear stories about that team forever and that includes those connected with Catholic High, where LSU athletic director Scott Woodward appeared on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Woodward, a 1981 graduate from CHS, shared thoughts on a group of Tigers and coaching staff LSU fans will never forget.
“It’s a magical season,” said Woodward. “I mean, words don’t do it justice. On what and how the kids performed and how the coaches coached them up, it’s something that’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. But it’s raised the bar to a level that we’re going to try to meet year in and year out and that’s a good thing. It’s great people and great guys are ‘what you see is what you get.’ There’s no secret or magic to what you see. It’s all there and it’s all true and people ask me, ‘Is that for real?’ And it is for real. They are as good as they appear.”
Woodward was officially introduced as LSU’s athletic director on April 23, 2019.
