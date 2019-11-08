Baton Rouge students finish on top for best math skills in statewide competition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge students showed off their math skills during the 2019 Louisiana Elementary Math Olympiad.
Nate McLean, a student at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, was the first-place winner in the Platinum Division. Other top finishers in the Platinum Division were Anyalina Vertigan of BASIS of Baton Rouge, Bobby Chen of Wildwood Elementary in Baton Rouge and Lillian Qian of Buchanan Elementary in Baton Rouge.
Abou 200 fifth-grade students across Louisiana competed for math supremacy on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Kenilworth Science and Technology School.
The Olympiad is a paper-and-pencil math exam that tests the students’ basic skills in adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing. Kenilworth, a public charter middle school, is the founder and sponsor of the annual event.
In addition to winning medals, the top four finishers in the Platinum Division received an iPad Mini, and Anzi Cosmo Robot, a 3D printing pen, and a Minecraft Lego set for first, second, third and fourth places, respectively.
