Emerge Center students to help create new mural in time for arts festival

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students attending the Emerge Center in Baton Rouge will get creative with a colorful new art piece.
The Perkins Rowe Arts Festival is celebrating 10 years with the new public mural, created in partnership with local community groups.
The new mural, entitled “Rise Above,” will feature the handprints of 25 children from the Emerge Center.
Students from the Emerge Center, along with their families and therapists, will take a special field trip on Oct. 28 to help local artist Ellen Ogden finish the mural at Perkins Rowe.
Ogden was inspired by the vision of the Emerge Center. “This mural is based on the idea that when granted the opportunity, attention, and vision, we are all capable of rising above perceived expectations of our potential,” Ogden said.
The grand unveiling of the public art piece will take place at Perkins Rowe on Saturday, Nov. 2, the first day of the Perkins Rowe Arts Festival.
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge partnered with Perkins Rowe, the Emerge Center, and local artist Ellen Ogden to create the unique and Instagram-worthy mural that designed to inspire the community.
