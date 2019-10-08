Mural that captures the spirit of the city unveiled in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Visit Baton Rouge wanted a painting in the Raising Cane’s River Center that would highlight the soul of Baton Rouge, and now it’s done.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, a mural was unveiled that seems to have captured the city’s essence. Artist, Jonathan Brown, says he studied the city before dipping his brush in the paint. He focused on the major parts of the city, like Spanish Town and the capital. Brown, also known as “Skinny Dope,” says he worked on the project three days out of the week for just three weeks. Just looking at it, you would think it took much longer. He says the meaning behind the piece is to present Baton Rouge as it should be.
“I want them to get a sense of Baton Rouge, the diversity and the different parts of Baton Rouge, all the things you can go visit, just enjoy it for what it is, honestly,” Brown said.
Leaders of Visit Baton Rouge say this is the third mural Skinny Dope has created for the River Center.
