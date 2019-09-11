WANTED: Man accused of taking Livingston Parish school buses on joyride

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a man accused of stealing two school buses and taking them on a joyride.
Sheriff Jason Ard says two buses were parked along Magnolia Beach Road in Denham Springs when around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, someone took one of the buses and drove around in it. Surveillance equipment in the bus captured the person on video, the sheriff says.
The bus was then taken back to its original location, and the suspected thief then took the second bus for a ride, the sheriff says. The bus was found Wednesday morning along Lockhart Road near Magnolia Estates.
Officials with the sheriff’s office believe the man is Zachary Anderson, 30, of Denham Springs.
The sheriff’s office says it’s working closely with the school system on the case. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
