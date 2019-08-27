Is Amazon eyeing Cortana Mall? It’s possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The mystery of what might happen to the Cortana Mall could be solved.
Daily Report, an online newspaper, says it has confirmed that “plans are in the works to repurpose the soon-to-be-vacant Cortana Mall into a regional distribution and fulfillment center for Amazon.”
“Though details of the deal are unknown and may not yet be finalized, sources say plans call for using the 1-million-square-foot shopping mall to service the e-retail giant’s growing customer base in Louisiana and southern Mississippi,” Daily Report’s Stephanie Riegel reported Tuesday afternoon.
The Mall of Cortana has seen a declining retail base for years and the few remaining tenants have been given notice to vacate.
Amazon is currently operating locally out of a 21,000 square-foot temporary facility it opened last fall near Costco on Airline Highway.
