Last of Cortana mall tenants told to move out in two weeks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The last of the remaining tenants located at the Cortana Mall have been given notice that they need to move out in the next two weeks, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, a WAFB news partner.
The mall’s owner, Nevada-based Moonbeam Capital Investment, notified the tenants, who said they have not officially been told whether there are plans to close down the mall or if the owners have found a buyer.
Two tenants and one local real estate executive told the Daily Report they’ve heard a deal was made to sell the struggling, 1-million square foot property, but that information has not been confirmed.
Elevate Church was notified in July that the church had to vacate by Sept. 15. A U.S. Army recruitment office is also moving out by mid-September and the Junior League of Baton Rouge is planning to move out by Wednesday, according to the business report.
Two of the mall’s remaining retail tenants, the Sam’s Jeweler’s and Bath and Body Works, both closed their Cortana location earlier this summer.
