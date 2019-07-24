Bond set at $500k for mother accused of killing 5-year-old daughter

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Bond has been set at $500,000 for Jasmine Anderson, 24 of Alexandria, who was arrested on Tuesday for second degree murder for allegedly killing her 5-year-old daughter, Audrey Chelette.
The decision to set bond came from Judge Greg Beard in the 9th Judicial District Court in Rapides Parish.
According to the Alexandria Police Department, Anderson was picked up on Tuesday morning in Bunkie from a mental health facility and transported to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office for booking before being taken to the Alexandria Police Department for questioning. She was booked into the Rapides Parish jail around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.
According to the initial report by the Alexandria Police Department, on July 17 at approximately 1:40 p.m., police were dispatched to Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in reference to Anderson bringing in her dead 5-year-old daughter.
The hospital told police that Chelette was dead upon arrival and that Anderson told the hospital staff that she had been in a single-vehicle crash and that “Chelette’s head and neck had struck the front passenger’s side window.”
Police took photos of the vehicle, a 2001 Dodge. The responding officer spoke to Anderson but was “only able to get information about her and Chelette.” Detectives arrived shortly after that.
Police have since said that the injury did "not seem consistent with what would occur during a crash." Investigators could be seen combing a field on Friday morning at a spot where they believe Chelette's death may have occurred.
