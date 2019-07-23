Xavier University of Louisiana graduate honored with scholarship for medical school

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Ochsner Health System awarded recent Xavier University of Louisiana graduate Sarah Bertrand its inaugural Ochsner Health System Medical School Scholarship for LSU Health Shreveport, which will cover cost of tuition and fees for Bertrand to attend the four-year medical school program.
Bertrand, 21, graduated Magna Cum Laude from Xavier during spring of 2019 with a degree in biology, a minor in chemistry, and honors in biology, English and chemistry.
“Medicine is a profession where you can really help someone and make a positive change in their lives. I’ve seen this first hand from my mom working in the medical field. She’s really inspired me to follow this path,” said Bertrand. “There’s a strong need for high quality healthcare here in Louisiana. I was raised here, and I’d like to give back by serving this community.”
She begins medical school starting in the fall.
