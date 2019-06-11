Grilled Red Snapper with Vegetable Relish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Summer is here and chances are you will be breaking out the grill. Grill kings everywhere will be making burgers, ribs, and steaks, but seafood tastes wonderful off the pit, too. Often overlooked, grilled fish are delicious, and this recipe is a perfect example!
Prep Time: 45 minutes
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
6 (8-ounce) red snapper fillets
½ cup peeled and diced cucumber
½ cup diced tomato
½ cup diced yellow squash
¼ cup diced red bell pepper
½ cup olive oil
2 tbsps red wine vinegar
2 tbsps chopped fresh basil
2 tbsps chopped fresh tarragon
1 tsp minced garlic
olive oil for brushing
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add cucumber, tomato, squash and bell pepper. Cook 3–4 minutes or until vegetables are softened.
Add red wine vinegar. Bring to a rolling boil and reduce to simmer.
Add basil, tarragon, and minced garlic. Simmer 1–2 minutes and set aside.
Prepare a medium fire in a charcoal grill or preheat gas grill to 350°F. Oil grill rack well.
Season fillets with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic to taste. Grill fish 3–4 minutes on each side.
To serve, place one spoonful of vegetable relish on the center of each plate and top with one fish fillet.
