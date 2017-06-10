LSUPD arrests man suspected of cashing $15K in forged checks

A man accused of cashing thousands of dollars’ worth of forged checks from his former workplace, allegedly showing up at his old job looking for his old boss, and then reportedly leading police on a chase near schools is behind bars facing several charges.

Court documents state Vincent George, 31, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Friday.

According to the probable cause report, the LSU Police Department was contacted because George was at LSU South Campus looking for his former boss. Documents indicate the business George worked for at one time leases office space from the university at the south campus.

The report stated officers knew there was a warrant for his arrest on theft, burglary and forgery charges. It added George was driving off in a Ford Ranger when an officer made it to the area where the business is located. The report also stated the responding officer tried to stop George, but the suspect allegedly kept going and there was a short chase.

Officials said George threw a gun out of the window during the chase, which went from the LSU South Campus and past the Emerge Center, a special needs school for children, allegedly reaching speeds over 65 miles per hour. They added George was taken into custody by officers after going into a ditch. The probable cause report stated a 9mm pistol, which was listed as stolen out of East Baton Rouge Parish, was recovered. It added the truck George was driving had a switched license plate on it.

The arrest warrant for George on theft and other charges mentioned above was issued on June 2. It stated that on May 24, the bank manager at the Whitney Bank in Ville Platte contacted the owner of the business where George had worked about a possible forged check because the signature on the check did not match the owner’s.

The warrant also stated George was the person who tried to cash the check. Documents state George resigned from the company in March. The warrant added the owner later discovered 35 payroll checks were missing from his checkbook and more digging into matter revealed 26 checks had been cashed since George’s resignation from the company. According to the warrant, the checks were cashed at different locations in the Baton Rouge area and all were done on the company’s regular paydays.

It is believed George cashed the 26 checks for more than $15,000. Investigators said all 26 checks had the owner’s name forged on them.

George is charged with felony theft of $5,000 but less than $25,000, simple burglary, 26 counts of forgery, flight from an officer, firearm free zone, no driver’s license, and switched license plate. His bond was set at $82,000.

