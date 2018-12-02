Family builds ‘Blessing Box’ for community members to take what they need, leave what they can

HAMMOND, LA (WAFB) - A Hammond family, in partnership with city officials, has made sharing much-needed resources within the community easier than ever with the creation of ‘Blessing Boxes’ placed in front of City Hall and the city’s recreation center.
Functioning in a similar fashion to “Little Free Libraries” the boxes operate on a free exchange system where community members simply put the item they wish to donate into the box, or take the items they desperately need. The exchanges function on the honor system; everyone who takes is encouraged to also contribute to ensure there are always resources available inside.
One of the builders, Garrett Sanders, created the boxes with hopes that donations would consist of non-perishable foods as well as personal hygiene products that go toward helping out individuals in need around the Hammond community. Garrett will be taking data each week on both boxes to better understand the needs of the community as well as the response from the community in helping to fill each box.
As part of a long-term service project with 4-H, a network of youth development and mentoring organizations, Sanders with the help of his step dad, Shannon Sanders, his brother ,Jesse Sanders, and Hammond’s mayor, Pete Panepinto, created the boxes and will continue producing them for business owners who would like to host a box on their property.
For more information you can view the Facebook post below.
