Baton Rouge General is Louisiana’s only verified burn center

The hospital’s burn center opened in 1970 as the 14th one in the country. BRG treats nearly 90 percent of all burn cases in the Baton Rouge area every year, including injuries involving flame, scalding, electrical burns, chemical burns, and burns from hot substances. The 42-member team has more than 400 years of combined experience, the hospital says, and includes surgeons, specialty nurses, dietitians, respiratory therapists, rehabilitation therapists, psychiatrists, ophthalmologists, ENTs, and social workers.