Baton Rouge General is Louisiana’s only verified burn center

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General has announced its Regional Burn Center has earned re-certification from the American Burn Association and American College of Surgeons, retaining its designation as the only verified burn center in the State of Louisiana, and the only one between Florida and Texas.
BRG says only 68 burn centers across the country have earned the certification.
“Our frontline staff shows such dedication in providing not only the highest quality care, but the compassion to make patients and their families feel secure. We are proud of the team effort to remain the only verified burn center in the region,” said Dr. Tracee Short, medical director of BRG’s Regional Burn Center.
The hospital’s burn center opened in 1970 as the 14th one in the country. BRG treats nearly 90 percent of all burn cases in the Baton Rouge area every year, including injuries involving flame, scalding, electrical burns, chemical burns, and burns from hot substances. The 42-member team has more than 400 years of combined experience, the hospital says, and includes surgeons, specialty nurses, dietitians, respiratory therapists, rehabilitation therapists, psychiatrists, ophthalmologists, ENTs, and social workers.
The hospital says according to a recent economic impact study, BRG’s Regional Burn Center contributes more than $15 million every year to the state’s economy and $6.7 million to the economy of East Baton Rouge Parish.
If a patient or healthcare provider is unsure about whether a burn needs to be treated by a specialist, they can send a photo of the burn to the burn center for evaluation.
