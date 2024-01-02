High school freshman killed in drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day; school system releases statement
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials confirmed a teen killed by gunfire on New Year’s Day in Baton Rouge was a freshman at Istrouma High School.
The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the teen as Ramide Cosey, 15.
Police said gunfire broke out on West Brookstown Drive near Victory Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.
A total of four teenagers, including Cosey, were shot by an unknown person in a passing vehicle while they were walking on West Brookstown Drive, according to police.
Cosey died from his injuries at the scene, and the other three victims, the oldest of which was only 18 years old, were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to officials.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System released the following statement about Cosey’s death:
Police said the motive and suspect are unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-4869.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
