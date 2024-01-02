High school freshman killed in drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day; school system releases statement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials confirmed a teen killed by gunfire on New Year’s Day in Baton Rouge was a freshman at Istrouma High School.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the teen as Ramide Cosey, 15.

Police said gunfire broke out on West Brookstown Drive near Victory Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

A total of four teenagers, including Cosey, were shot by an unknown person in a passing vehicle while they were walking on West Brookstown Drive, according to police.

Cosey died from his injuries at the scene, and the other three victims, the oldest of which was only 18 years old, were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to officials.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System released the following statement about Cosey’s death:

“We were devastated to learn about this heartbreaking incident involving one of our students, and our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of Ramide Cosey during this incredibly difficult time. This senseless tragedy has left a void in our hearts as we begin the process of grieving and healing. When classes resume later this week, our ICARE professional counselors will be on the Istrouma High School campus to assist students and staff members coping with this tragedy. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Cosey’s family, as we stand in solidarity to support them through this process.”

Police said the motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-4869.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

