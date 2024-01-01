Multiple injured, 1 dead by gunfire on New Year’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As many as five people were shot within a few blocks of each other in a drive-by shooting near Prescott Road and Evangeline Street, according to emergency officials.

Officials said three people were shot on Evangeline Street on Monday afternoon, Jan. 1.

One of those victims, a teenager, has died, according to officials.

Nearby, another teenager and an adult were shot on Victory Drive and Linden Street. Those two people are stable, officials said.

The coroner’s office has been contacted, officials confirmed.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

