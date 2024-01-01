Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Multiple injured, 1 dead by gunfire on New Year’s Day

As many as five people were shot within a few blocks of each other in a drive-by shooting near...
As many as five people were shot within a few blocks of each other in a drive-by shooting near Prescott Road and Evangeline Street, according to emergency officials.(WAFB)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As many as five people were shot within a few blocks of each other in a drive-by shooting near Prescott Road and Evangeline Street, according to emergency officials.

Officials said three people were shot on Evangeline Street on Monday afternoon, Jan. 1.

One of those victims, a teenager, has died, according to officials.

Nearby, another teenager and an adult were shot on Victory Drive and Linden Street. Those two people are stable, officials said.

The coroner’s office has been contacted, officials confirmed.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Port Allen on Rosedale Road
Troopers identify 2 people killed in crash in West Baton Rouge Parish
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: 20-year-old found shot to death inside vehicle on Lanier Drive
Road closure sign displaying messages from White supremacist group Patriot Front on Friday...
After hate group’s message appeared on roadside sign, city says it won’t tolerate ‘bigotry and hatred’
EBRSO: Bread burglars stole thousands of dollars worth of baked goods on Christmas
EBRSO: Bread burglars stole thousands of dollars worth of baked goods on Christmas
Baton Rouge will ring in 2024 during the Red Stick Revelry downtown.
Red Stick Revelry to ring in 2024 in downtown Baton Rouge

Latest News

LSU Tigers face Wisconsin New Year’s Day in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl at the Raymond James...
LSU defeats Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl game
Louisiana’s Mardi Gras-inspired float rolled along the streets of Pasadena, Calif. during the...
Louisiana’s Mardi Gras-inspired float rolls in Rose Parade
2024 Tournament of Roses in Pasadena
Louisiana’s Mardi Gras-inspired float wins award in Rose Parade for second consecutive year
Many mocktails contain fruit, sparkling water, or non-alcoholic spirits.
Dry January: Trading cocktails for mocktails