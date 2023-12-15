Grand jury indicts paramedic accused of pretending to be a doctor
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Baton Rouge paramedic after he allegedly called in prescriptions while pretending to be a doctor. Samrat Mukherjee, 35, also reportedly convinced co-workers and friends that he was a licensed medical doctor.
The indictment alleges Mukherjee called in prescriptions to various pharmacies for himself and others.
Mukherjee, a licensed paramedic who worked for Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc. did not attend or graduate from medical school.
His official charges include holding himself as a medical doctor and making false statements.
