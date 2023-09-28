Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher

While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation is underway and no arrests have been made at this time.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says that a teacher in the parish’s school system has resigned as an investigation is underway into allegations of an improper relationship with a student.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards confirmed the investigation began after the office received reports alleging that a 17-year-old student fathered a child with the teacher in question. Edwards says the allegations were reported on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Edwards says that his office isn’t sharing specific details at this time due to the case involving a juvenile.

“While we cannot share specific details regarding the investigation, we can confirm that the allegations were dealt with promptly, and the investigation process has been rigorous and thorough,” says Edwards. “This type of investigation is time-consuming and is being handled with great care. Under no circumstances will we be rushed for closure.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash
Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: High-ranking deputy chief on leave; union questions timing
Tierra Pendleton and Eddie Clark III
2 arrested in connection with missing Thibodaux man found dead in bayou
Livingston Parish fire
State Fire Marshal modifies burn ban
Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
Attorney, parents of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols call for federal civil rights charges

Latest News

It’s Hunger Action Month and we’ve been partnering up all month long with the Greater Baton...
WAFB, Essential Credit Union to host ‘Fall Food Drive’
Carolyn Kuehn
Missing woman with dementia last seen in Baton Rouge area
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 28
Dry conditions and above normal temperatures continue into next week
Baton Rouge Police Department
I-TEAM: 4 BRPD Officers to be arrested