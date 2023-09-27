Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash

Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after approximately 30 dead pigs were scattered across the Mississippi River Bridge late Tuesday, Sept. 26.

A spokesman with LSP Troop A confirmed Troopers were notified of a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 Westbound in West Baton Rouge Parish around 9 p.m. The accident caused the two left lanes to shut down.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the crash involved three vehicles and left one person injured.

Once they arrived at the scene, Troopers noticed pig carcasses in the road. After investigating, authorities found the livestock was not related to the crash.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) helped to clean the highway, which took several hours.

The truck hauling the pigs was not involved in the crash and continued westbound, according to law enforcement. LSP was unable to make contact with the driver hauling the dead pigs.

The incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has any additional information about the incident, you are urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula
Fatal Crash generic image
Man killed in crash involving farm tractor, troopers say
Gubernatorial candidates Shawn Wilson and Stephen Waguespack answer questions April 26, 2023,...
Race for Governor: Wilson, Waguespack set to take debate stage in New Orleans

Latest News

Pile driving on I-10 at City Park Lakes to begin next week
Portion of Dalrymple Drive, pedestrian path to shut down overnight
The next phase of the College Drive Flyover Project could impact traffic in the area and could...
Interstate lane closures planned as DOTD prepares for next phase of Flyover Project
Interstate lane closures as DOTD prepares for next phase of flyover project.
Interstate lane closures planned as DOTD prepares for next phase of Flyover Project