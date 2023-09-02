16-year-old killed, another injured in shooting at Port Allen High School, officials say

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies responded to a shooting at Port Allen High School during a sporting event Friday night, September 1.

Two people were shot, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Landon Groger. He said a 16-year-old was killed and a 28-year-old was transferred to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials with the West Baton Rouge School Board released the below statement, confirming that the victim who died was a student:

We are deeply saddened by the shooting that took place at the Port Allen High/Brusly High football game on Friday night. Our first priorities at this time are to assist the family of the student who died, and all our students, and to assist the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office in its investigation. Although we had extra security at this game, it ended in a tragic incident. At this time, we ask for prayers for all involved. We will have crisis teams ready to talk with and assist our students at our high schools when classes resume on Tuesday morning. And while we do not expect any problems at schools, we will have an increased security presence at schools for the coming period. “We have on-going programs in our schools that teach students ways to resolve disputes with their peers. We will re-double those efforts and work with the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and others in the coming months to teach our students that violence destroys many people’s lives,” said Superintendent Chandler Smith. “Our prayers are with everyone touched by this tragedy. In times like these, our entire community grieves. By loving and supporting each other, we will get through it.”

The identity of the 16-year-old who died has not been released by officials.

As of 9:10 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Groger said the shooter was not in custody.

The shooting happened during halftime of a football game between Brusly High and Port Allen High schools, a witness told WAFB.

The aftermath of the shooting could be seen on a live stream of the game from Cox Sports. The broadcast showed crowds leaving while emergency lights flashed in the background.

The commentators for the game, Jeff Palemo and Jason Decuir, sounded shaken as they calmly described the scene.

“A few bad apples and it can really, it can really upset it for the whole community when you have two great programs coming together like this, all of this other stuff just doesn’t make sense. It can’t be tolerated,” said Decuir at the end of the livestream broadcast.

The remainder of the game was called off after the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. Authorities with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are encouraging anyone with information that can help investigators to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

