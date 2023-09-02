Facebook
16-year-old killed, another injured in shooting at Port Allen High School, officials say

Deputies responded to a shooting at Port Allen High School during a sporting event Friday night.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies responded to a shooting at Port Allen High School during a sporting event Friday night, September 1.

Two people were shot, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Landon Groger. He said a 16-year-old was killed and a 28-year-old was transferred to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials with the West Baton Rouge School Board released the below statement, confirming that the victim who died was a student:

The identity of the 16-year-old who died has not been released by officials.

As of 9:10 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Groger said the shooter was not in custody.

Shooting at Port Allen High School
Shooting at Port Allen High School(WAFB)

The shooting happened during halftime of a football game between Brusly High and Port Allen High schools, a witness told WAFB.

The aftermath of the shooting could be seen on a live stream of the game from Cox Sports. The broadcast showed crowds leaving while emergency lights flashed in the background.

The commentators for the game, Jeff Palemo and Jason Decuir, sounded shaken as they calmly described the scene.

“A few bad apples and it can really, it can really upset it for the whole community when you have two great programs coming together like this, all of this other stuff just doesn’t make sense. It can’t be tolerated,” said Decuir at the end of the livestream broadcast.

The remainder of the game was called off after the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. Authorities with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are encouraging anyone with information that can help investigators to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

