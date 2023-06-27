Facebook
When you can welcome home the LSU baseball national champions

Fans are encouraged to show up at Alex Box Stadium at 1:30 pm.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Baseball won their seventh College World Series Championship in program history and the first since 2009.

Many of you fans are eager to welcome home your favorite baseball team. The champions will be returning to Baton Rouge Tuesday, June 27. Fans are encouraged to show up at Alex Box Stadium at 1:30 pm.

The champions will be returning to Baton Rouge Tuesday, June 27.

We will have live coverage on WAFB and our digital platforms.

The parade is on Wednesday, June 28. An official start time has not yet been announced. That will air on WAFB as well.

