Victim identified after argument led to deadly shooting at BREC Park

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police homicide detectives identified the victim of a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday, June 14.

Police identified the victim as Nicholas Brock, 29.

Brock was shot and killed around 7:20 p.m. at a BREC Park located in the 3100 block of N. Sherwood Forest Drive. He died from his injuries at the scene, according to BRPD.

During the investigation, detectives learned an argument took place before the shooting.

A possible suspect is unknown at this time.

