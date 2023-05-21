1 person killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Denham Springs Police Department responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on the evening of Saturday, May 20.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 190 and Woodland Street in Denham Springs around 10:17 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed as a result of the crash, police said.

As of 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, Highway 190 was closed in both directions near the crash site.

Authorities said they believe the crash happened as the motorcycle was headed east on Highway 190. They believe the motorcycle crashed into the red Chevrolet pickup truck as the truck attempted to turn west from Woodland Street onto Highway 190.

Details were not released about the identity of the person killed.

The crash remains under investigation.

